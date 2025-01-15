Urban Meyer Defends Ohio State Fans That Kirk Herbstreit Labeled ‘Lunatic Fringe’

When he’s not pimping his dog out for cameras, pretending to avoid social media or pounding the table for Ole Miss and Alabama, Kirk Herbstreit spends his time scolding the Ohio State fan base. A portion of that fanbase includes those fans which he recently labeled the "lunatic fringe."

Remember, it was just last month when Herbstreit said "The lunatic fringe at Ohio State is as powerful as anywhere in the country." He then speculated that the "lunatic fringe" portion represented 15-20 percent of the OSU fanbase.

Keep in mind, Herbsteit's on-air comments came two weeks after his son committed to Michigan, which was just a few weeks after the Wolverines got the best of the Buckeyes in Columbus (again), simultaneously putting Ryan Day's job in jeopardy.

To put the younger Herbstreit's commitment into perspective, that would be like Derek Jeter's son willingly signing with the Red Sox.

Herbstreit’s also found time (probably because he’s never on social media…) to downplay Ohio State’s four-consecutive losses to Michigan. That’s surprising, being that Herby grew up in Ohio and played for the Buckeyes.

If you're from Ohio you know that "a Michigan" is something an infant deposits in its diaper. I assume the folks in and around Ann Arbor share similar sentiments when it comes to referencing the Buckeyes.

Somehow, Herbstreit’s become disconnected from those who still live (raises hand) in the Buckeye state and/or actively root for the Scarlet and Gray. He doesn’t remember that when Ohio State comes up empty versus Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend, the weather feels colder, the food never tastes as good, and even the slightest glimpse of blue burns the eyes.

Urban Meyer And Kirk Herbstreit View Ohio State Fans Differently

Another Ohio native, Urban Meyer, is quite the opposite. Meyer, who coached Ohio State to the 2014 National Championship, understands the demand from fans that the Buckeyes sleigh the Michigan dragon who occupies the last weekend of their regular season schedule each fall. And Meyer appreciates that passion.

"Are (the Ohio State fanbase) rugged, are they tough, are they high expectations? Do they expect you to win every game? Do they expect you to beat your rival and win a national championship," Meyer rhetorically asked during his podcast, The Triple Option. "You’re damn right they do."

Something tells me Duke, North Carolina, Alabama and Auburn fans are buying what Meyer’s selling. Herbsteit, ehh, not so much.

"I’m biased because I’m from the great state of Ohio, where football’s born into your blood," Meyer continued. "Do you realize when you’re born in Columbus, Ohio they give (the newborn) a beat the team up north shirt? …The expectations will never change. There’s no media member (*well, aside from Herbstreit), there’s no assistant coach, there’s no one that’s ever gonna say ‘Ya know, we gotta temper this down a little bit.’"

Meyer, who won 83 games and two Big Ten championships with the Buckeyes, further added: "I’m very defensive of the Ohio State fanbase because I’m one of them. I grew up a Buckeye. …It’s a way of life."

Unless you’re Kirk Herbstreit.

