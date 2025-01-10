Kirk Herbstreit Frequently Posts On X, Even Though He Claims He's Never On The Platform

Kirk Herbstreit never goes on X. At least, that’s what he said earlier this week.

On an episode of On3’s "Andy & Ari" on Tuesday, ESPN’s chief SEC advocate claims that when we see posts on the account bearing his name, it’s not actually him who’s putting out the content. Instead, one of his sons is allegedly doing all the engaging on the platform.

"I don't have it. My son tweets stuff out... I don't read anything. I don't see anything," Herbstreit claimed.

I don’t believe that for a second, at least not to the extent that Herbstreit tries to make us believe. He really is naive enough to think that we believe he doesn't go on X - at all?

From a theoretical standpoint, it doesn’t hold any water. Herbstreit is a media professional, and that often means that you have a robust online presence on some social media platform. No person in their right mind would hand the reins of managing that account to their son, no matter how trustworthy he is.

Furthermore, from a practical point of view, saying he doesn’t have an account also doesn’t make any sense. On Friday morning, we saw a post from Herbstreit’s account that showed his famous golden retriever, Peter, playing in the snow before the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX between Texas and Ohio State.

Based on what Herbstreit claimed earlier this week, what this means is that he would either have his son traveling along with him during his grueling work schedule, or he takes videos and has his son post them. The first option would be insane, and the second, while plausible, isn’t likely.

I already knew Herbstreit was full of it for being such a staunch SEC advocate and for bashing the fan base at his alma mater. This "I don’t go on X" saga further solidifies my opinion.