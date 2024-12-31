Ohio State Fans Turn On Kirk Herbstreit & His Dog

I didn't think it was possible for one to hate golden retriever dogs, but Kirk Herbsteit may be changing that.

Hey, don't blame me, blame the Ohio State Buckeyes fans who completely let the ESPN College Football analyst have it on social media Tuesday after he once again brought his golden retriever, Peter, with him to Ohio State's practice facility as it prepares for Wednesday's Rose Bowl game against Oregon.

We get it, Kirk: You have a cool dog. Congratulations. Now stop trying to force him upon us like you're the Costco ‘BOOM!’ Guys.

HERBSTREIT WAS ALREADY ON THIN ICE WITH BUCKEYES FANS

It's not that Buckeyes fans are mad at Peter per se, because how could one be mad at a beautiful golden retriever pup?! Instead, it's the bravado and arrogance of his owner that is making them not want to see Peter anymore, because of his owner.

Kind of like the friend in high school who was kind of cool, but his dad was a psychopath and kept yelling at the Little League umpires and coaches and nobody wanted to be near him. Or LaVar Ball.

HERBSTREIT HAS BEEN BRINGING HIS NEW DOG EVERYWHERE

Social media fans ripped Herbsteit for being "an attention whore," as well as a "sociopath," with another person voicing what many are starting to feel: We are starting to get tired of Kirk and his dog.

As we all know by now, the ESPN College Football analyst unfortunately had to put down his older dog Ben back in the fall. Anyone who has had a pup knows the tumultuous and heart-wrenching agony of having to do that. A few days later, Kirk introduced the world to his new golden retriever, Peter.

When Herbstreit initially brought Peter onto the set of ESPN College Gameday, it was a very cool moment and fellow dog lovers were rooting for him and happy for him. But just like Taylor Swift being shown multiple times during Kansas City Chiefs games, Herbstreit has quickly worn out Peter's welcome by bringing him EVERYWHERE.

Listen, I love dogs. But I also love humans. And if I'm annoyed by people who constantly post photos of their kids on social media as if we need to know that they are 8, 9, 10 months old every 30 days, then of course, I'm going to agree with a growing number of people out there that we need to cut back on the constant shoving Peter in our face.

Or just bring him to a dog park.

