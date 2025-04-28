Dept. Of Ed. Rules UPenn Violated Title IX By Allowing Lia Thomas To Compete In Women's Swimming

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights ruled that the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) violated Title IX by allowing Lia – formerly William – Thomas to compete on the women's swimming team in 2022.

"OCR notified UPenn President J. Larry Jameson that the University’s policies and practices violated Title IX by denying women equal opportunities by permitting males to compete in women’s intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities," the Department said in a press release.

Like with the state of Maine, OCR is providing the university with ten days to rectify the situation or face potential punishments. Maine has elected not to comply, and the federal government is suing the state.

The Department is demanding that the University of Pennsylvania:

"Issue a statement to the University community stating that the University will comply with Title IX in all of its athletic programs; "Restore to all female athletes all individual athletic records, titles, honors, awards or similar recognition for Division I swimming competitions misappropriated by male athletes competing in female categories; and "Send a letter to each female athlete whose individual recognition is restored expressing an apology on behalf of the University for allowing her educational experience in athletics to be marred by sex discrimination."

OutKick reached out to UPenn to ask if the school plans to take the described actions or not. They did not immediately respond to our request.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor added that UPenn could face financial consequences if they don't comply. While UPenn is a private school, it received about $1 billion in federal funds in 2024, according to WHYY.

"Little girls who look up to Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan can find hope in today’s action – the Trump Administration will not allow male athletes to invade female private spaces or compete in female categories," said Trainor. "UPenn has a choice to make: do the right thing for its female students and come into full compliance with Title IX immediately or continue to advance an extremist political project that violates federal antidiscrimination law and puts UPenn’s federal funding at risk."

Scanlan, a teammate of Thomas at UPenn, told OutKick that she's happy about the ruling, but skeptical if UPenn will attempt to rectify the situation.

"I’m really excited about this ruling, but I’m curious if my alma mater will actually do anything about it. They have shown no interest in standing up for women, and they’ve had several years to apologize for the situation and have actively chosen not to," Scanlan said.

"I have been waiting for them to apologize to me for YEARS now, but I am still doubtful I will ever get one. I am grateful to this administration for taking the steps to hold UPenn accountable and, overall, this is a win for female athletes around the country."