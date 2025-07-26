UPDATE: Aaron Judge Headed To IL With Flexor Strain In Elbow

This weekend just could not get worse for the New York Yankees.

Not only have they gotten drubbed by the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in the first two games of a three-game series, they just found out they will be without AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge for the immediate future.

Earlier on Saturday , manager Aaron Boone told the media that Judge would be out of the lineup for today due to pain in his elbow, and a subsequent scan to figure out the source of said pain. Well, the results are in, and it's not great.

While Judge avoided any significant diagnosis, the scans confirmed that he does have a flexor strain in his right elbow . As a result, he will head to the injured list for 10 days and will ease back into the lineup once he returns as a designated hitter. Someone else will take on outfield duties.

When the saga began is unclear, but as far back as Tuesday, Judge was seen wincing as he threw a ball back to the infield in Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays.

Losing Judge for 10 days isn’t going to be the worst thing in the world, but it's not easy losing a guy who’s hitting .342 with 37 home runs and 85 RBI. His absence also complicates things, given that the Yankees’ hold on the top Wild Card spot is diminishing, and the trade deadline is just five days away (which could impact how New York approaches constructing its roster for October).

How and when Judge recovers will be key to the Yankees’ outlook for the season.