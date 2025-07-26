Aaron Judge Out Of Yankees Lineup Due To Elbow Pain

Aaron Judge will have to undergo testing for pain in his right elbow.

What’s worse than getting thrashed by the visiting team 12-5 in an MLB game? Finding out that your best player has an injury that will take him out of the lineup the next day.

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies visited the New York Yankees and stomped the pinstripes by the score above . Not exactly the ideal way to begin a homestand.

But then, this morning, the Yankees found out that Aaron Judge has some undiagnosed issue on his throwing elbow, and as a result will be sitting out Game 2 of this three-game set with the dangerous Phillies.

YES Network’s Jack Curry said that manager Aaron Boone told him Judge will undergo testing today, but will be unavailable for Saturday’s afternoon game.

So yeah, that kinda stinks.

Judge is slashing an uncanny .342 average with 37 home runs and 85 RBIs. His gaudy numbers are putting him in contention for yet another addition to his hardware collection.

Right now, it's between Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (a.k.a. " The Big Dumper ") for AL MVP. To boot, the Yankees hold a Wild Card spot, but the Mariners and the Red Sox are nipping at their heels for that top spot.

All that to say, the Yankees certainly hope that his absence isn’t longer than one day, because if it is, they are going to be in big trouble.