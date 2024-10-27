Strength in Numbers: Reno Community Unites In Support of Nevada Women's Volleyball | Alejandro Avila

Bravery became a powerful choice for the nine members of the University of Nevada's women’s volleyball team as they united on Saturday to champion women's rights.

These female athletes took a stand to advocate for safety and fairness in sports, laying out the reasons why they objected to competing against a trans player on the San Jose State women's team.

The University of Nevada's administration, including athletic director Stephanie Rempe, refused to listen to her own student athletes, so the team asserted their voices, knowing full well that their stance would put them in the middle of a heated debate but having faith that they'd come out on the right side of history one day.

Wolf Pack captain Sia Liilii and her teammates turned fear into freedom by not playing against SJSU's Blaire Fleming.

Their courageous stance continued on Saturday at the "Women's Sports Are For Women Only" rally, where they told their story in the hopes it would inspire others to join the fight.

Over 400 people attended the event to support the women of UNR, which was hosted by ICONS — the Independent Council on Women's Sports — and featured an introduction by OutKick's own Riley Gaines.

Sia Liilii, Masyn Navarro, Women of UNR Lead Powerful Event For Reno Community

Days before the event, the women of Nevada's Wolf Pack were given a choice after playing Fresno on Thursday: take a bus to San Jose and play against trans athlete Blaire Fleming, or return to Reno.

It was the UNR administration's last effort at pressuring these women to play, but as Liilii said, the Wolf Pack "stood on business."

"I'm glad to say that we stood on our word," Liilii shared with OutKick. "We said, ‘No, we are not going to San Jose.’ I stand as the captain of a lot of strong and great women. So I'm just so happy to be here and able to help amplify our voices."

The women of UNR became the fifth team to back out of competing against Fleming, and the fourth in the Mountain West Conference.

"At the end of the day, the only thing we're asking for is equal play," Sophomore player Masyn Navarro shared with OutKick.

She added, "That's our whole goal here. If we got to that point, we would feel that we'd reached what we have been fighting for, but also for women's sports across the country, the young girls coming up. That's the main thing."

Where other teams that forfeited stayed quiet, the Wolf Pack were up front and open about why they were taking a stand.

"It's our core values," Liilii shared. "I think this situation allowed us to really embrace it, which is amazing. I mean, at the beginning of the season, we talked about our core values, and we're like, yeah, of course, you're going to fight."

The aforementioned Masyn Navarro, exuding tremendous confidence during the event, stated that the Wolf Pack players were ready to support Liilii regarding the forfeiture early in their discussions.

"I feel like it was something that even though I was scared, I felt confident through her that I could give her support and support the rest of the team," Navarro said.

Teams scheduled to play SJSU will have a chance to also support these women, or fall in line by participating.

"I encourage them to just have confidence in what their beliefs are. I need them to cancel out all the outside noise and go with what they believe is right," Navarro said to her fellow athletes.

Navarro emphasized that the Wolf Pack has seen unwavering support from fans and the community since their forfeit.



"And also know that even if you don't feel the support, there is always support. Yeah, if you have to look for it, even if it's like not fully in your vision, the support is always there."

Riley Gaines Applauds UNR's Strong Stand Years After Speaking Up Against Lia Thomas

During her opening speech, Gaines expressed her astonishment at leading packed arenas and rooms full of supporters who stand for a simple truth: biological men should not compete against women.

"This is what bravery looks like. This is what leadership looks like," Gaines said, introducing the Wolf Pack at the event on Saturday.

Gaines is still surprised by those who argue that there are no physical differences between women and trans athletes. Despite evidence indicating that women may be at risk due to trans athletes, some still refuse to acknowledge these differences.

Gaines mentioned the unfortunate case of Payton McNabb in 2022, which resulted in the young woman suffering lasting effects from head trauma after competing against a male volleyball player who presented as a trans athlete.

Gaines also welcomed a young woman named Kendall Lewis on the stage.

Lewis' testimony comes from her experience on the Galena High School volleyball team, where she witnessed a firsthand account of competing against a man labeled as a trans athlete from Washoe County High School.

Lewis did not wait for data or embark on attaining a biology degree to call out the obvious: those guys can hit harder than girls.

These women can acknowledge basic truths.

"We are educated enough, and we do understand the difference between a male and a female athlete," Liilii said to the packed convention center room.

After giving a platform to the women who have seen the ramifications of having to face trans athletes in competition, Riley offered a challenge to the naysayers.

Gaines challenged the detractors who label women opposing trans athletes as "bigots" to simply listen, and singled out several folks integral to the ongoing fight. People like NCAA President Charlie Baker and Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez, who she said have hidden behind "not knowing the biology" or vague policies that deem gender identity more important than biological sex.

Past cases involving trans athletes in women's sports have shown that their inclusion can take away opportunities and pose physical risks for female competitors.

As Baker and Nevarez continue to seek "answers," the number of these cases is likely to grow — negatively affecting young female athletes.

Leaders have long concealed themselves behind ignorance, but courageous women like Gaines and Liilii are boldly lifting that veil and revealing the truth.

