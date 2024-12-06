UNLV Posted A Hype Video For The Mountain West Title Game That Was Anything But Hype

It all comes down to this for the UNLV Rebels. If they are able to knock off Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Conference title game , they will get a bid to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

For a moment such as this, you need your social media team to POP OFF with a hype video for the ages. There is no bigger game in UNLV football history than the one that kicks off at 8 p.m. EST Friday on Fox, and any pregame post should reflect the magnitude of the moment.

To its credit, the social media team did put something out there for the fans to enjoy. But if its goal was to get fans excited, it missed the mark completely.

Here’s the video. I’ll let you judge:

Personally, I was left wanting more and was waiting for the video to actually get my adrenaline pumping - but it never did. The song choice was good, but the footage didn’t even really show any gripping highlights. Sure, there were three quick ones at the end, but two of them were shot from super far away so it didn’t create any dramatic effect.

Could I have made something better? Definitely not. I took two video production classes in college and quickly learned that I had no video competency whatsoever. But you would expect a group of pros to come up with something better than this.

Boise State’s social media team, on the other hand, showed up and showed out to produce content that was sure to make every Broncos fan run through a brick wall.

In the grand scheme of things, these hype videos are only for the fans, they don’t really have an impact on the players. But if I were a Rebels fan looking for something to get me pumped for the game, I would be sorely disappointed.