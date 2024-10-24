Boise State Running Back Ashton Jeanty Staying Humble During Meteoric Rise To Heisman Front-Runner

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty wasn’t a household name heading into the season. Sure, those of us who cover college football on an hour-by-hour basis knew who he was. However, there might have been some heads that turned sideways like a dog that heard a high-pitched sound when seeing his name on Heisman Trophy odds boards.

Things have changed quite a bit since then. Jeanty is now the Heisman front-runner at +210 at BetOnline after ripping off an astonishing 1,248 yards and 17 touchdowns in just six games. That meteoric rise could take a mental toll on lesser men. Not Jeanty, though. He understands that the spotlight on him should be cast on the people around him.

"The Heisman campaign, I just keep the main thing the main thing," he said on Wednesday in a Zoom call with the media. "That’s winning every single week and performing to the best of my ability for my teammates, coaches and fans. If I make it about myself, then I won’t be able to achieve the things that I want to because this is a team sport. At the end of the day, I need everybody on the offense who’s working hard for me and even on the defense because, without the defense, we can’t win games."

How hard is it for Jeanty to stay humble? He has been compared to countless superstars this season including former USC and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, Oklahoma State and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders and former Cal running back Marshawn Lynch.

Watching Highlights

"It’s amazing," he said. "I’ve watched Barry Sanders highlights all the time. Reggie Bush highlights … I mean, those are some of the best to ever play … from a mentality standpoint and how I run the ball and just being physical, I take a lot of that from Marshawn’s game."

Those are some big time names, for sure. That fame, and everything that goes along with it, has made it a difficult for Jeanty to be a college student at times to the point where he doesn’t really want to walk around on campus.

"Not to go all Hollywood, but some days I just want some peace," he said.

He achieves his peace like so many of us do, though. Jeanty gets away from the world by hanging out with his dog Coco, playing video games like Call of Duty, NBA2K and the new NCAA Football 25; and hitting the golf course.

"I gotta get my swing right," he said.

Heisman Contenders Falling Off

If that’s not relatable to the average guy, I’m not sure what is. After all, I’m 44 years old and still haven’t figured out how to get my swing right.

The spotlight that his success has cast on him is bound to get even brighter moving forward.

Heisman contenders have fallen out of the race in droves this year. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers missed two games with an abdominal injury, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has turned into a pick machine with eight interceptions over the last four games, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe hasn’t lived up to expectations and Colorado all-everything superstar Travis Hunter has been banged up over the last month.

Jeanty better get that swing right and that handicap down, because the fairway is currently leading straight to New York City and the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

