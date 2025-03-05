University Of Miami Baseball Serves Disgusting Food Mashup

It's time for a pitching change when it comes to stadiums and their over-the-top food choices.

The final ball came early on Wednesday, when the University of Miami hosted Villanova for a baseball game and offered fans one of the most sickening things ever imaginable: a Philly cheese steak milkshake.

Anyone who follows me on social media knows that I'm not the healthiest eater out there. I don't like vegetables or anything green, and I prefer pizza, bacon cheeseburgers and actual cheesesteaks for breakfast when I wake up. But even I am grossed out by this despicable concoction.

Dubbed the "Mark Light Shake," fans attending today's game were able to order the Philly cheesesteak milkshake topped with vanilla ice cream, syrup and, if that wasn't enough - a damn mini cheesesteak on TOP.

Something tells me you won't make it to the 7th inning stretch because you'll be running to the bathroom with that flowing out of you instead. Hell, you might be in the stall UNTIL the 7th inning based on that horrendous mix.

Here's a promo video of the shake, Rocky music and all!

MAKE STADIUM FOOD GREAT AGAIN

This goes to my larger point - just because you CAN make something, doesn't mean you SHOULD put it out there. Cheesesteaks are delicious. Ice cream is delicious. But do we REALLY have to combine them during a hot, 80-degree Wednesday game in Miami, Florida ahead of Spring Break?

How about we just stick with the basics, have a couple of jazzy ones like bacon cheeseburger and french fries, and call it a day? Let people order multiple things if they want to complete their food pyramid. In the end, the way to a fan's stomach is through their wallet, which is why the Baltimore Orioles were extremely smart by unveiling extremely cheap prices this coming season.

Listen, I understand Miami is trying to get rid of spring breakers, but do we really have to give everyone diarrhea ?

WOULD YOU TRY THE CHEESE STEAK MILK SHAKE? TWEET ME YOUR THOUGHTS: @TheGunzShow