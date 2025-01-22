Game-Changer: Baltimore Orioles Announce Incredibly Cheap Concessions Menu for 2025 Season

As if Orioles fans weren’t already counting down the days to Opening Day …

MLB fans can add the Baltimore Orioles to the list of clubs lowering prices thanks to their new value menu, announced Wednesday.

Unveiling the new "Birdland Value Menu," fans visiting Camden Yards will be able to enjoy a night out without spending a fortune on concessions.

Among the key items featured in Camden's value menu are $5 beers, $4 hot dogs and more. Items for sale at drastically lesser prices include:

Hot dogs for $4

Pretzel bites with cheese for $4

Cinnamon pretzel bites with cream cheese icing for $4

Nacho chips with cheese for $4

A bag of popcorn for $3.50

A packet of peanuts for $2.50

Packaged desserts for $3

A 16 oz. refillable soda cup and 16 oz. bottled waters for $4

A selection of 12 oz. beers for $5

And 12 oz. non-alcoholic beer for $5 (should be free!)

Considering that cans of Estrella Jalisco go for nearly $20 at Dodgers Stadium, this new value menu sounds like a godsend.

One fan joked on X, "2 days into the new Presidency and inflation is already defeated."

"Finally! Giving the people what they want!" another fan responded.

The Phoenix Suns recently launched a wallet-friendly value menu with throwback prices that will transport fans back to the 2000s.

READ: Phoenix Suns Owner May Be This Season's MVP After Rolling Out New Value Menu For Fans

Teams that go out of their way to lower concession prices for eager fans deserve all the praise in America.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela