High School Goalie Makes Mind-Boggling Save At Minnesota State Tournament

The Minnesota boys high school hockey tournament is one of the best events of the year, but typically we focus on the flows, the costumes, and the shenanigans.

Lost in that sometimes is the actual hockey, and let me assure you there is some high-end hockey being played there, and that was perhaps best exemplified by a mind-boggling save from Rogers High School netminder Wyatt Knott.

The Rogers Wildcats took on the Edina Hornets on Thursday with the game tied 1-1 late in regulation.

The Hornets entered the zone, with one sneaking to the backdoor. The player in the corner saw this and sent a perfect feed (and I know good passes, I'm a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star who led his team in assists his senior year) across the goal mouth for what sure looked like it was going to be the game-winner with a few seconds left in regulation.

But our guy Wyatt Knott said, "Nope."

That was just obscene. Perhaps too obscene with kids in attendance.

And speaking of attendance, that game took place in the St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, and it sure looks to me to be every bit as packed.

When I played high school hockey, I remember going out for warmups, seeing a row of kids from school while the other people that scattered the stands were parents and thinking, "Man, full house tonight."

They do hockey right in Minnesota… even if the politics get a little goofy.

The only thing that disappointed me about this game is that after that unreal save to keep the game alive and send it to overtime, I was hoping for a Rogers win (even though I've been to Edina's home barn and it's great).

Unfortunately, the Hornets slipped one by Knott in OT.