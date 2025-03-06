Minnesota High School Hockey Managers Stole The Show With 'Dumb And Dumber' Tuxes

At this point, I don't think that the Minnesota boys high school hockey tournament is a secret.

It is renowned for the quality of play, the passion of fans and players alike, and, of course, more robust heads of lettuce than you'd find at your average Sunday farmer's market.

And while the players have taken center stage over the years, I've noticed in recent years that team managers are finally getting their due, with some of them being absolute show-stealers.

CJ Fogler on X has been doing a heck of a job documenting this year's tournament, and they captured a pair of show-stealing managers who channeled their inner Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunn.

First of all, I'm just happy to see that the movie — no; film — Dumb And Dumber still resonates with America's youth over 30 years after it hit theaters.

Secondly, you can't go wrong with the orange and blue tuxedos. I'll be honest, I suggested these to my fiancé for our wedding for me and the groomsmen to wear. I was like 90% joking and 10% trying to gauge whether she might think it was actually a very cool idea.

She did not think it was a very cool idea.

But it works perfectly for the wonderful ice hockey circus sideshow that is the Minnesota boys high school hockey tournament.

These fellas weren't the only ones who showed out for the occasion. Plenty of other managers were stealing some eyeballs with their style, flow, and sometimes both.

Awesome stuff.

I love that the Minnesota hockey hair phenomenon has been going on so long that we've now had generations of players who grew up watching the founding fathers of flowing follicles who came before them and are now doing whatever they can to outdo them.