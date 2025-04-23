Ultimate Pool Bans Males From Women's Billiards Following UK Supreme Court Decision

Just more than two weeks ago, two biological males squared off in the championship match of a women's Ultimate Pool event. Both the finalists, Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, are males who "identify" as women and they "earned" as much prize money as the 14 women they defeated combined.

However, that won't happen again in Ultimate Pool because the organization updated its policies on Wednesday. "With effect from 23rd April 2025 trans women will not be eligible to participate in the women’s series nor will trans women be eligible to be selected for international events in the female category."

The organization says that it commissioned an "experts report" to determine if billiards is a "gender affected sport." Put simply, do biological males have inherent physical advantages over biological females in pool?

According to the report, yes, they do: "The clear conclusion of the biological and cue sports expert who jointly authored the report was that eightball pool was a gender affected sport and that in cue sports female players have unique disadvantages compared to male players and that transgender women retain male advantages."

Additionally, Ultimate Pool referenced the recent decision by the UK Supreme Court to define the word "woman" under its biological meaning, not its bastardized gender ideology meaning.

"In this judgment the Supreme Court ruled that a Gender Recognition Certificate does not change a person’s legal sex for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010," the new Ultimate Pool guidelines state.

"The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner has confirmed that the ruling has brought clarity and that trans women cannot take part in women’s sport and that the EHRC would pursue organisations which do not update their policies. UPG welcomes the clarity which this judgment brings."

There you have it: a win for common sense, science and reality.