UFC's Michael Chandler Says Trump Promised To Appear At Fight If He Defeated Kamala

UFC fighter Michael Chandler is hoping Donald Trump can bring his winning ways to him next weekend when the lightweight fighter faces off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden Saturday, November 16th.

That's because according to Chandler, Trump said that he would be in attendance if he defeated Kamala Harris in this past week's Presidential election!

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the 23-8 lightweight fighter - who is an adamant Trump supporter, said that based on his conversation with the future President, he believes he'll be there rooting him on.

CHANDLER HAS BEEN AN OUTSPOKEN SUPPORTER OF DONALD TRUMP

"[Trump] said, 'I'll either be there on Nov. 16 because we won the election, or if I lost, I'll be depressed and I won't show up,'" Chandler told TMZ. "Obviously, he won the election, so it sounds like he's going to be there."

Throughout the years, Trump has attended a number of UFC fights, which has led to him becoming good friends with UFC President Dana White, who even spoke at his election night victory party on Tuesday.

Chandler hasn't been shy about his support for Trump throughout the years either - posting photos anytime the two have been at the same event, while even getting into a public feud on Twitter X with Conor McGregor, who Chandler believes disrespected Trump. Chandler likened McGregor to being a coward, unlike Trump.

"Stop it [Conor], if you had half the balls that DT had you would have shown up June 29th," Chandler tweeted after McGregor's supposed injury he received while training for a highly anticipated fight earlier this summer against Chandler, which has since been called off.

No worries for Chandler, as he has his eyes set on next Saturday's matchup against Oliveira. The two fighters previously fought for the vacant lightweight championship in 2021, with Oliveira winning by a 2nd round TKO.

Chandler is currently the underdog at +205 odds, but there's no doubt he's getting inspiration from Donald Trump - who many in the mainstream media also counted out until Tuesday night before he proved all the doubters wrong. We'll see if Trump can bring that good luck should he attend UFC 309 on November 16th.

The lightweight fighter is even ready to impress with a special outfit for the occasion should Trump make his way to MSG. "I will have the American flag on my person. And it'll be an honor to go out there, get my hand raised, at the world's most iconic arena, in front of our president-elect, and it's going to be a good night at Madison Square Garden."



