UFC Star Terrence McKinney Posts Hilarious Response To Clay Travis' Challenge For A Man To Make WNBA

UFC fighter Terrance McKinney is used to dishing out knockout blows to his opponents in the octagon. On Saturday, he delivered another one - on social media.

On Friday, OutKick founder Clay Travis issued a challenge to all his male followers. He said that he would handsomely pay anyone who could qualify for or make a roster in one of several women’s tournaments or leagues.

"Men, I will pay one of you $250k to play in the WNBA if you are able to make a team. I will also pay any of you able to qualify for one of the women’s tennis majors $250k and I will pay you $250k if you can make the US women’s soccer team. Get to work. Challenge issued," he wrote .

Travis also offered awards for those who would win state titles at the high school level, or any major women’s golf tournament.

The point of these tweets was to sarcastically point out the absurdity of our culture’s obsession of allowing men to play in women’s sports .

(But if he’s being serious, I might give soccer a try. It would be a nice bonus. But I digress).

McKinney saw this post and came up with, by far the best response to the original post, brutally roasting WNBA star and white-girl-hating Brittney Griner in the process.

Savage.

Of course, this is a joke, Griner is through and through a woman. However, I thoroughly approve of roasting a player who is as insufferable as her.

I’m also not the only one who found this downright hilarious.

It’s times like this that make me believe in the usefulness of social media. Sometimes, it's a cesspool. Other times, it provides phenomenal laughs.