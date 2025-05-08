UFC's Jon Jones Volunteers To Lead Hypothetical Group Of 100 Men To Fight Gorilla

Jon Jones has agreed to fight the gorilla — now we just need to find 99 more dudes with a death wish.

Last week, a fierce social media debate broke out about whether 100 men could take down a silverback gorilla with their bare hands.

Just for reference, the average adult male gorilla (specifically, a silverback) weighs about 400 pounds and can lift up to 1,800 pounds. He’s got the strength of about 10 men and the bite force of a grizzly bear (up to 1,300 PSI).

So if 100 measly human beings are going to have a chance at beating this thing in a hypothetical death match, they need to be bad mother*ckers. And UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones fits the bill.

"That’s a good pick, I’d love to be one of the 100," Jon Jones told TMZ. "I think it’s such a funny topic, though, it’s like everyone’s so serious about fighting this damn gorilla. What did the gorilla do to us? What did he do? It’s a funny debate."

And while most people on social media argued that a gorilla would easily win this match, Jones is confident about the humans' chances.

"100 men definitely beats up a gorilla," he said. "When you think about the intelligence of the human being, we conquered the planet. So the animals on it shouldn’t be a problem to us."

That said, Jones knows he couldn't do it alone — but he would be the team captain.

"I would need a lot of help, but I think you get a bunch of the guys from the NFL roster, bunch of the heavier guys from the UFC roster, and we have that thing down in no time," he said. "Let me lead the pack, let me let me lead the pack. Yeah, I’d like to be a part of the first wave if we did that. It’s so funny. What a topic, huh?"

Can 100 men beat a gorilla? There's only one way to find out.