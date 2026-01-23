UFC Fighter Passes Out On Stage After Making Weight In Scary Weigh-In Scene

Sometimes the most dangerous parts of this sport can occur outside the octagon.

Combat sports like mixed martial arts and bareknuckle boxing can be dangerous endeavors.

Not too long ago, I interviewed a bareknuckle boxer and asked him what it's like to get punched in the face, and he honestly didn't sound too bothered by it.

What I'm trying to say is, these guys are tough sons of bitches, but sometimes the most dangerous parts of these sports can occur outside the octagon.

American fighter Cameron Smotherman was weighing in early Friday afternoon, and after it was revealed that he made the target weight to be able to fight in the coming weekend's UFC 324 bout, Smotherman attempted to walk offstage before awkwardly stumbling and then faceplanting prior to reaching the stairs.

You can hear the panic in the voice of the commentators, as one of them explains that he has "never seen that before."

I find that to be particularly shocking, though, as these are ultra competitive individuals doing whatever it takes to meet a certain weight class in a severely truncated period of time.

Smotherman apparently weighed in at 135.5lbs and while I don't have his exact measurements in front of me, it looks like he is easily touching single digits on the body fat percentage scale.

Some of the tactics these fighters use to get down to their target weights are things that would be frowned upon in most facets of society and would likely be advised against by multiple doctors.

It's possible that Smotherman went days with only small sips of water, and he is probably in an aggressive calorie deficit.

Other than losing a few pounds here and there before summer, I did an aggressive weight cut exactly one time in my life, and that was enough.

I started at 185lbs, and, over the span of 13 weeks, dropped to about 150lbs.

I did it by eating roughly 1,800 calories a day and averaging 10,000 steps per day, in addition to my normal weight lifting routine at the gym.

I was miserable.

Every meal left me wanting more. I started daydreaming about junk food 24/7, and every air-conditioned room felt like the Arctic Circle. I would even get dizzy standing up from my desk sometimes and my sex drive was basically non-existent.

I can only imagine experiencing all of that while also training to beat another human's brains in.

Even the folks in the comments section were calling for the abolition of weigh-ins, citing the health concerns that were clearly manifesting in Smotherman's fainting session.

Scary stuff, for sure!

In a sport where the objective is to put two of the toughest human beings on planet Earth in a ring and only stop when one has been maimed, it's wild to see the most frightening aspects of the sport occur on a stage days before the fists start flying.

I mean this with all sincerity: don't try this at home, kids!