Joe Rogan will remain part of the UFC broadcasts as part of the promotion's new seven-year, $7.7 million rights agreement with Paramount Global. Under the agreement, Paramount+ will stream all numbered UFC events at no extra cost to subscribers, while at least four will also air on the CBS broadcast network.

Rogan believes the new format could elevate the UFC into one of the most popular sports in the country.

"Through the roof," Rogan said of the deal on his podcast. "And it's a super smart move for Paramount. What a great move to not just have the UFC for seven years, but have it for free. How much does it cost a month? Let's say it's 10 bucks. That's crazy. That's a $120 a year, you could watch every UFC pay-per-view? Two UFC pay-per-views is, like, 140 bucks, right? Isn't it? Aren't they, like, $70? So you get all of them. Everything's free? That's incredible. This sport is going to go fucking hypernova."

We agree.

While UFC grew under the ESPN umbrella, the cost of monthly pay-per-views has greatly limited its reach. Even if Paramount+ raises its price to $10.99 a month, it would still cost about $60 less than a single pay-per-view event.

The UFC will, of course, lose ESPN's promotion machine, which Rogan acknowledged.

"By the way, ESPN has everything, too. It's great. I'm kind of bummed out, and I hope they don't lose the relationship that they had with ESPN with all their MMA shows," Rogan said. "I hope they don't go, like, 'Fuck them, they went to Paramount.' I hope it's a mutually beneficial thing, like the UFC at least does some content still on ESPN.

"Because I think that's also a big factor in pulling people from casual viewers that watch other sports that might occasionally watch a UFC fight and then they see, like, Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway and they're like, 'Holy shit,' and then they’re hooked. Having that coverage on SportsCenter, that shit is huge. Having those post-fight shows on ESPN+, that sh*t is huge for the real dorks like me. That's huge."

ESPN will most likely pay less attention to UFC events in total. However, we expect shows like "SportsCenter" to still cover the marquee cards, like, say, the planned event at the White House next summer.

Still, $1 billion a year and a departure from the pay-per-view model exceed the value of a few segments on "First Take." Don't listen to Ariel Helwani, who claims the UFC will regret leaving ESPN. There is no move Dana White could make that Helwani, one of the most emotionally damaged reporters in journalism, wouldn't criticize.

As for Rogan's role with the promotion, nothing is changing. He will continue to contribute to most U.S.-based events. Unlike other sports, the UFC produces its events independently, regardless of the network on which they air. Rogan has always worked for the UFC, not the network's broadcast partner.