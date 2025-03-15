UFC And Dana White Are FURIOUS With ESPN+ Being A Disaster, May Move To Netflix

The UFC Is reportedly so angry with ESPN+ that it is currently making moves to potentially sign a broadcasting deal with another streaming platform such as Netflix in the near future.

According to Erich Richter of the New York Post,, the MMA company believes that ESPN has not held up its end of the bargain that included a 5-year, exclusive broadcast rights partnership that started in 2019. As part of the agreement, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN entities would have exclusive broadcast rights for UFC pay-per-views and events.

It has not gone according to plan, whatsoever, with frequent streaming issues, dropouts, connection issues as well as a tremendous amount of lag. The final straw was last weekend's Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev PPV in which the tech issues were literally unbearable, with UFC fighters themselves ripping the network.

ESPN+ WOULD RATHER FOCUS ON NBA

According to Richtman, UFC and parent company TKO are doing everything they can to try and head to Netflix, which does make sense considering the recent massive successes the streaming platform has had with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight as well as the NFL on Christmas Day games. There's no doubt that Netflix wants to become the premiere sports broadcast streaming holder, and having the UFC would only make sense to continue its quest to dominance.

When I tell you that things were bad with ESPN+'s broadcast of the UFC fights in recent months, literally, all one would have to do is hop on social media when a UFC PPV was on ESPN+ and ask themselves how ESPN+ was going to screw up this month's event - it was a train wreck.

UFC AND NETFLIX COULD POTENTIALLY MAKE A DEAL

The UFC will reportedly "be doing everything in their power" to get a streaming deal with Netflix and leave ESPN, which most recently also announced it would also be dropping Major League Baseball's broadcast rights beginning in 2026 to focus instead on the WNBA, NBA, NCAA Football and NFL.

It seems that it's just another dent in ESPN's once great company - but hey, at least it will have the NBA! (Said no one ever!)

