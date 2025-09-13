UCLA's Latest Pathetic Loss Played In Front Of Nearly Empty Rose Bowl

Look, it's not a great time for UCLA football right now. It's just tough. The glory days are so far gone, I'm not sure folks still remember them at this point.

To be fair … UCLA hasn't really ever been good in my lifetime. Maybe that one year they had Josh Rosen? I don't know. I still contend they have the best uniforms in college football, though. So, there's that.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! The Bruins are a JOKE right now, which is made all the worse by the fact that they're led by Tennessee's favorite QB, Nico Iamaleava. Remember him? The dude who left Knoxville last spring in a cloud of dust, just to earn a few hundred more dollars in California?

Well, now the Bruins are 0-3, just lost to New Mexico (!!!), and are playing in front of a JV crowd.

Actually, that's not fair to JV parents around the country. I've been to plenty of JV games. This is wayyyyyyyyy worse:

UCLA paid New Mexico State millions to lose

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! What a SIGHT. I mean, that's just so embarrassing. And it's so sad. That's the ROSE BOWL. It's arguably the most iconic sporting venue in America. Not just college football. Not just California.

America! And it looks like THAT on a Friday night in 2025? Come on. What are we doing here? It's just so pathetic.

Does UCLA win a game this year? They legit might not. I feel like last night was their best shot, which is part of the reason teams pay other teams millions of dollars to come play them. It's good for their school, and it usually means an easy win.

Usually, of course. Not last night. New Mexico DRUBBED Nico and UCLA from start to finish, and the Bruins are now 0-3 with no end in sight.

Luckily for them, at least, is the fact that nobody out west appears to care. Hell, they may not even know given the crowd for last night's game.

Sad. Oh well. As if life for a … Big Ten … school.