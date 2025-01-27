U.S. President Donald Trump Shouts Out Kansas City Chiefs On Big Win Over Bills

Win, win, win.

U.S. President Donald Trump loves winners, and on Sunday, the Commander-In-Chief released a big endorsement for the Kansas City Chiefs after their win over the Buffalo Bills to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Trump has deep roots in American football, particularly as an owner of the old-school USFL, and he certainly has an eye for winners on the field, known for giving Herschel Walker his first pro contract.

Big Don's going all in on the Chiefs making history, knowing that Kansas City plays for the NFL's first-ever three-peat, winning back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls.

Trump congratulated the Chiefs, a team that has shown signs of support for Trump in the past, including Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The president posted his ode to the Chiefs on Truth Social late Sunday night.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs," Trump said.

"What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.

"Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!"

Safe to safe, Trump is Team Chiefs.

Trump did not post a message for the Eagles on Sunday.

Leading up to the recent election, Kansas City Chiefs player James Winchester was one of several players to openly support Trump at a time when it wasn't as popular to associate with the president.

Chief tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, may have reservations regarding Trump's message of support for KC, having supported Kamala Harris in the recent presidential race, but even T-Swift can learn to appreciate cheering for the same team as Trump in the upcoming face-off between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

With their flashes of unapologetic patriotism, the surging Chiefs took on a new identity as the modern pick for "America's Team."

It's Chiefs versus Eagles for Super Bowl 59 … who are you picking?

