U.S. President Donald Trump Shouts Out Kansas City Chiefs On Big Win Over Bills

Win, win, win.

U.S. President Donald Trump loves winners, and on Sunday, the Commander-In-Chief released a big endorsement for the Kansas City Chiefs after their win over the Buffalo Bills to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. 

Trump has deep roots in American football, particularly as an owner of the old-school USFL, and he certainly has an eye for winners on the field, known for giving Herschel Walker his first pro contract.

Big Don's going all in on the Chiefs making history, knowing that Kansas City plays for the NFL's first-ever three-peat, winning back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls.

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&amp;amp;A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 26: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) flexes and yells before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trump congratulated the Chiefs, a team that has shown signs of support for Trump in the past, including Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The president posted his ode to the Chiefs on Truth Social late Sunday night.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs," Trump said. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Commentator Jim Nantz interviews Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs as he holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy standing next to Patrick Mahomes #15 after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. 

"Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!"

Safe to safe, Trump is Team Chiefs.

Trump did not post a message for the Eagles on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and Donna Kelce react after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Leading up to the recent election, Kansas City Chiefs player James Winchester was one of several players to openly support Trump at a time when it wasn't as popular to associate with the president.

Chief tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, may have reservations regarding Trump's message of support for KC, having supported Kamala Harris in the recent presidential race, but even T-Swift can learn to appreciate cheering for the same team as Trump in the upcoming face-off between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce #87 celebrate on the podium following the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

With their flashes of unapologetic patriotism, the surging Chiefs took on a new identity as the modern pick for "America's Team." 

It's Chiefs versus Eagles for Super Bowl 59 … who are you picking?

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06:  Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

