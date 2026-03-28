U.S. Men's Soccer Team Gets Worked By Belgium, Fans React Accordingly

C'mon guys, this was supposed to be our year!

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in less than three months, the host nation of America is hoping to make a good showing on their home soil.

This is the most talented roster the Red, White, and Blue has ever assembled, with European club mainstays like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyena and more hoping to bring the squad to new heights.

As a last-minute tune up, the USMNT decided to play a little "friendly" with Euro powerhouse Belgium, and aside from a goal from the aforementioned McKennie early in the contest, this one didn't go as planned for the Stars and Stripes.

I think the most egregious thing here other than the scoreboard is the fact that both of these teams are wearing almost identical jerseys (sorry, kits).

No wonder the U.S. had trouble here!

In all seriousness, this is pretty concerning for a squad that has some lofty expectations placed on them heading into one of the biggest World Cups in the lifetime of the program.

The talent is finally there to potentially compete with the big dogs. The tournament is in the friendly confines of the United States, and the boys will limp into it with this result on their ledger.

Fortunately for the men's team, their fans reacted with the class, dignity, and measured optimism American supporters have been known for.

Just kidding, they crashed out all over social media.

If you're unfamiliar with U.S. soccer fans, they are some of the most pessimistic and defeatist supporters of any sport around, definitely the complete opposite of U.S. baseball and basketball fans who think their birthrights are to crush every opponent.

In fairness, they haven't really had a lot to cheer about in the history of the USMNT.

Unlike the women's team, the American men don't have a ton of hardware to their name, so it's fair to think this is just how it's always going to be.

The World Cup qualifying collapse of 2017 alone was enough to jade me to no end, so I get it.

But c'mon guys, this was supposed to be our year!

I'll reserve judgment until I see our boys in some real, competitive matches, but today was eye-opening to say the least.

I'm already looking forward to World Cup 2030! See you there!