Hey USA Soccer, This Is An Absolute Joke. If You're Trying To Give Us 'Hope' For World Cup, You Are Failing

USA soccer continues to deprive us of hope, with World Cup just one year away

I would love to know where the silver lining is for this United States Men's National Team after what we saw in the first half against Switzlerland on Tuesday night. In a 4-0 loss, Team USA gave up four goals in the span of 35 minutes, which isn't going to lead to excitement as we head into the Gold Cup, with the World Cup just a year away.

Coming off a 2-1 loss against Turkey this past weekend, USA fans were looking for the squad to bounce-back with an uplifting performance against Switzerland. Judging by the crowd size in Nashville on Tuesday, it looked as though plenty of fans had the right idea about whether to attend the final game before Gold Cup play begins.

For the first time since 2007, USA Soccer has lost four games in a row.

Ok, midfielder Tyler Adams was ruled out with a foot injury. That's fine, it gives someone else an opportunity to gain some valuable minutes on the field. Nope, not much changed with our back-line, or even the pressure we were putting on Switzerland in the opening minutes of this match.

Oh, and please save me the excuses about how this is not even our ‘B’ squad, and Switzerland was bringing the heat with its roster. This team now has just six wins in the past 16 games since the start of 2024. Half our team is MLS based, with Sebastian Berhalter, Quinn Sullivan and Alex Freeman being called-up for the first time.

The Swiss made us look like a team that had conceded after the opening minutes. Also, having to listen to the broadcast crew talk about some of the positives during the second half being that we were running hard in the midfield made me want to vomit.

If we're being honest, the product on the field is not giving me much hope for what's to come over the next two months.

Sure, not having ‘Captain America’, Christian Pulisic, on the field doesn't help the situation, especially when you’re trying to build up support from fans. And yes, what we've seen out of head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been filled with less than stellar decision-making during his short tenure on the job.

Should we be excited about the upcoming World Cup? Absolutely. But that's because the biggest event in soccer or futbol, is coming to North America next summer. As someone who has experienced a World Cup before, there are only a few things more exciting than cheering on your national team during such a prestigious tournament.

But, the federation is having a hard time getting fans excited about this upcoming Gold Cup without stars Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Tim Weah and Yunus Musah. I understand the Pulisic storyline, and if the young man wants a break, he can have it.

Though he better come back after his vacation like a dragon ready to spit fire against opposing teams as we get closer to the World Cup.

This is not what anyone expected from a team that likes to talk about how much heart they play with, which sometimes can offset the talent discrepancy.

But after watching the first half against Switzerland, along with our defensive performance against Turkey, this might turn into a colossal nightmare for head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

If you were trying to excite a nation for the year to come, they've done a terrible job at providing us with the one thing that USA Soccer fans thrive off.

Hope.