Tyrese Haliburton Posts A Very Relatable Selfie After Not Playing In Gold Medal Game

The US men's basketball team is Olympic champion once again, which means everyone on the roster is adding a gold medal to their trophy case.

Everyone, including Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who registered exactly 0 minutes and 0 seconds of playing time in the gold medal final against France, which the US won by a score of 98-87.

However, that doesn't matter, because he's still on the team, ergo, he still gets the same medal as everyone else including Steph Curry, Lebron James, and Kevin Durant who all played around a half hour or more, as did Derrick White who didn't see any action either.

But Haliburton had a great sense of humor and posted an all-time selfie after getting his new bit of hardware.

I think we've all been in that situation in high school or college. You're part of a group project or presentation and at a certain point you realize that the rest of the group has pretty much everything covered, so you set cruise control, lace your hands behind your head, and wait for your A.

That was essentially Haliburton's Olympic experience.

Haliburton did see some action, just not in the gold medal game or either game — group stage or semi-final — against Serbia. He played a total of 26 minutes throughout the tournament, most of that in Team USA's group-stage 104-83 win over Puerto Rico in which he logged 10 minutes of playing time.

Of course, if you're an athlete you want to play… but part of me feels like riding pine at the Olympics — and still getting a gold medal — is kind of awesome. For Haliburton, it was kind of like a free vacation to Paris with a little bit of basketball thrown in whenever Steve Kerr decided he didn't want Steph, LeBron, and KD getting too gassed.

I would take that offer in a second, so congratulations to Tyrese Haliburton on a gold medal and a gold medal-worthy tweet.