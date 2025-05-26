Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Returning For Game 4 After Making A Fool Of Himself With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, hasn't been seen at an Indiana Pacers game since his embarrassing altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but he'll be in the building for Indiana's Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

In a smart move by the Pacers, they won't be sitting Mr. Haliburton on the floor.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, John will be watching Game 4 from a suite inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Haliburton's dad confronted Antetokounmpo after the Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis earlier in the postseason.

Just as the clock hit zero, Haliburton's father ran onto the court from his courtside seat to celebrate. In the process, he thought it would be a good idea to taunt Giannis.

After being separated, John and Antetokounmpo butted heads, literally, in a heated exchange.

"I thought he was a fan," Antetokounmpo said after the game. "But then I realize it was Tyrese’s [father]. I love Tyrese. I think he’s a great competitor. [But] it was his dad … Coming in the floor and showing me his son, a towel with his face, [and saying], ‘This is what we do. This is what we F-ing do. This what the F we do.’ I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful."

John appeared apologetic after the fact as he posted a statement on social media, but then claimed that Antetokounmpo instigated the situation before laying out a ridiculous excuse about "looking through" the Bucks' superstar.

"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game," John posted on social media. "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

"When I turned, it might have seemed like I was looking at him, but I really wasn't," the elder Haliburton told TMJ4's Ron Burks. "I was looking through him. That's how it was in the moment. I know it looked like we looking, like I was staring him down, but it wasn't like that. It was in the moment."

Haliburton's father will be back in the building to watch his son play in one of the biggest game of his career on Tuesday night, but that doesn't erase the embarrassing situation he put himself in with Antetokounmpo.