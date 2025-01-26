Tyreek Hill Walks Back Comment About Leaving Dolphins, Chalks It Up To ‘Frustration’

A few weeks ago, Tyreek Hill seemed like he was done with the Miami Dolphins. Now, he's saying that's not really the case.

After the Dolphins' season-ending loss to the New York Jets, the All-Pro wide receiver strongly hinted to reporters that his time in Miami was done. But on a recent expletive-riddled livestream, Hill chalked those comments up to "frustration."

"What y'all had heard at the end of the season was frustration," Hill said. "I've been winning my whole life, bruh. Y'all don't understand, I bust my ass every day, so I deserve to feel like that. I deserve to have some kind of opinion.

"Sh*t, y'all just want me to say, 'Oh well, get ‘em next year’? Nah, f*ck that. We've got to come back. Sh*t, we got to put some pressure on motherf*ckers, like hey bruh, y'all got to fix this sh*t, come on. Add some motherf*cking dogs in this b*tch. I compete, I love to compete."

Tyreek Hill Couldn't Stomach A Losing 2024 Season

After the loss to the Jets, Hill vowed to do what's best for himself and his family, "if that's here or wherever the case may be."

"I'm out, bruh," Hill said. "It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career."

Hill — who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2019 season — had just completed his third season with the Dolphins, which was decidedly less successful than his first two. After breaking 1,700 receiving yards and reaching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Hill posted only 959 yards for a team that went 8-9.

A 32-20 loss to the very bad New York Jets in week 18 was the rotten cherry on top of a melted sundae.

"This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs, man. So I just got to do what's best for me and my family," Hill said after the loss. "If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I gotta do what's best for my career because I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Later, though, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client is committed to the Dolphins.

"What you see with Tyreek is very genuine," Rosenhaus said. "He wants to win. It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He is very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he is committed to this Dolphins football team."

After reworking his deal last year, Hill remains under contract with Miami for the next two seasons.