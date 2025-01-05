Tyreek Hill Sounds Like He's Done With Miami Dolphins After Tough Season

Emotions generally run high for NFL players after the final game of the season. Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is no exception.

Following the team's loss to the Jets, the Dolphins ended the season at 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Miami had a slim chance of reaching the postseason, but they needed the Denver Broncos to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, which was always a long shot with the Chiefs resting their starters.

That long shot didn't come through, as the Broncos demolished the Chiefs and eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention.

Tyreek Hill acknowledged that he had been dealing with a wrist injury all season and coaches elected to take him out of the game against the Jets once it became clear the Broncos weren't going to lose.

But that wasn't the highlight of the final postgame media availability of the season for the Dolphins' receiver, who pointed out that he had never missed the playoffs in his NFL career.

"There's a lot of things I need to reassess about my career," Hill told reporters. "For me, as a captain, it was a tough season. It sucks missing [Tua Tagovailoa]…. whenever you're missing your franchise player, it kinda sucks."

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' $212 million quarterback, missed four games early in the season and then missed the final two games. Miami went 2-4 without Tagovailoa.

One might think that Hill was implying a healthy Tagovailoa is the key to the Dolphins getting back to the postseason next year. But the media session quickly turned when Hill started talking about potentially leaving Miami.

It sounds like Tyreek Hill is done with the Miami Dolphins

"I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, if that's here or whatever the case may be," Hill said.

"I'm [going to] open that door for myself," Hill continued, implying he wanted to look into other NFL teams to continue his career. "It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I've gotta do what's best for my career."

A reporter pressed Hill, asking directly: "Are you thinking about leaving here?"

Hill paused for a moment, started to talk, then decided it would be better to walk away rather than answer.

At least, it seemed that way until Hill said firmly, "Yes" as he left the locker room.

Interestingly, this is quite a departure from what Hill said a few weeks ago.

"I’m in a great situation here… I love the guys here, I love the organization… I’m happy," Hill said in mid-December.

Hill, like the rest of the Dolphins offense, struggled this season. He failed to record 1,000 yards in a season for just the third time in his 9-year career. The first occurred in his rookie season and the second came because of an injury costing him four games in 2019.

But Hill turns 31 in March and for a guy that relies on athleticism as Hill does, he probably only has a few great seasons remaining. It's not surprising he might want to spend them with a quarterback who doesn't struggle as much with injuries as Tagovailoa does.

Certainly, there are quite a few teams with young quarterbacks that might want to add a player of Hill's caliber. However, there are contractual obligations to consider. Hill's cap hit increases to over $28 million next season for a 31-year-old wide receiver.

That increases to a whopping $51.8 million the following year, though there's an out in Hill's contract that would allow a team to cut him, but they'd have to take a $15 million dead cap hit.

Either way, it seems like it's going to be a very interesting off-season for the Miami Dolphins.