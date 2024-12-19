Tyreek Hill Clears the Air After Social Media Post Stirs Controversy Among Dolphins Fans

Tyreek Hill isn’t going anywhere, so Dolphins fans, you can un-clutch those pearls now.

This week, Hill (the Dolphins' top receiver) posted a cryptic message on X, saying he's ready to "go."

The 30-year-old wideout may have been hinting at retiring (he's thrown hints in the past), but in this case, Hill was totally not announcing his retirement.

Amid the fantasy football playoffs and the looming end of the Dolphins' season, the last thing you want to hear from Tyreek Hill is this …

"It's time for me to go coach," Hill posted on Wednesday, as OutKick's Mark Harris relayed.

Harris was right. Tyreek posted that message but forgot to include a comma to indicate that he wanted to go coach rather than "wanting to go, coach."

On Thursday, the Miami media asked Hill to clarify his social media post, saying it was a reaction to watching former NFLers pick up head coaching jobs.

Hill mentioned retired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who retired last season (only to unretire), then became the head coach of his alma mater's football team and led them to a state title.

"What I meant was…you see guys like Teddy Bridgewater, you see guys like Michael Vick get these head coaching jobs, it’s like, ‘Bro, I want to be a coach also when I’m done playing,’ you know what I’m saying?," Hill said on Thursday.

"So that’s all I meant by it. I didn’t mean it by like I want to get traded or I want to leave Miami, like I’m in a great situation here. …

"I love the guys here, I love the organization… I’m happy. I wish we were playing better ball, you know, but at the end of the day, I feel like when I tweet something it’s not always about football."

Hill was definitely aware that his post would cause an uproar in Miami.

"This was always the answer, but you know Dolphins fans gonna Dolphins fan," one NFL fan responded on X.

Tyreek is experiencing a down year after recording almost 1,800 receiving yards last season.

Through 15 weeks, Hill has 67 catches for 805 yards and five touchdowns. Miami has a 6-8 record heading into Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

