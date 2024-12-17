Retired NFL QB Eyeing A Comeback After Spending A Year Coaching HS Football

Teddy Bridgewater is one NFL quarterback who did not fulfill the lofty expectations set by fans.

Picked as a first-round quarterback by the Minnesota Vikings (pick No. 32), Bridgewater led a mixed-bag NFL career, but he was easy to root for.

Teddy announced his retirement from the NFL in February after a year with the Detroit Lions and then went on to coach high school football.

As OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder previously wrote, "In his first year as head football coach at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, the former Pro Bowl quarterback led his alma mater to the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title.

"Miami Northwestern went 12-2 on the season, outscoring its opponents 262-12 in five playoff games. That includes beating previously undefeated Raines 41-0 in the championship game."

It was an incredible Second Act for Teddy Bridgewater. But at age 32, Bridgewater thinks he's still got some football in him.

Bridgewater appeared on NFL Network this week to discuss his incredible turnaround for Miami Northwestern. Bridgewater shared his hopes of pulling off an NFL comeback after taking a year off.

WATCH:

Bridgewater spent 10 seasons in the NFL and proved himself a capable fill-in for teams, playing for seven franchises in total. He boasts a 33-32 record under center, with 75 passing touchdowns against 47 interceptions. Bridgewater suffered a number of injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL in 2016.

Among the 32 NFL teams, Bridgewater could serve as a viable option over several starting QBs.

The Titans, Raiders and Giants all could benefit from giving Teddy a call this offseason.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com