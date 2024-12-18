Tyreek Hill Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media That May Or May Not Be Missing A Comma

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a confusing message on social media that could be interpreted a couple of different ways.

Hill, who leads Miami in receiving yards this season, wrote "It's time for me to go coach" on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning. The 30-year-old may have simply forgotten to add a comma in his statement, or maybe he left it out by design.

Perhaps Hill felt the need to let the world know that he wants to get into the coaching world, or he's sending a message to the Dolphins' front office that he wants out of Miami.

He followed up his ‘time for me to go’ post a minute later and wrote "I might get my first gray hair this year," which adds to the speculation that Hill is frustrated with how things are going at the minute.

Hill's posts on Wednesday come just a few days removed from the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans in a game where he caught just two passes for 36 yards. It's only the second time this season that Hill was held to two or fewer catches. He caught one single pass during a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in October.

Hill, who is in his third season in Miami, has 805 yards receiving on the year and could collect his fifth straight season of 1,000 yards receiving with three games left on the regular season slate.

NFL Fans React To Tyreek Hill's Very Confusing Message