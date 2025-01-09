Tyreek Hill's Agent Pumps The Brakes On Leaving Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill seemed poised to pack his bags and leave South Beach following a disappointing 2024 season.

Losing Tyreek sounded like a devastating component for the future of the Dolphins, considering how much of a boost he presents on offense.

The Dolphins faltered, missing the playoffs, and Hill struggled to cope with his career-low numbers from the 2024-25 season.

The disappointment from Hill was palpable.

After Miami's regular-season finale, the 31-year-old told the NFL media that he was certainly open to departing the Dolphins, leaving fans wondering if a change of scenery for Hill was all but guaranteed.

Miami tried to cool Hill down; now Tyreek's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is quelling concerns about Hill leaving South Beach (for now).

Extinguishing those concerns on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday, Rosenhaus revealed that Hill would seemingly stick around after speaking with Miami brass.

"I think at the end of the day, he’s committed to this Dolphin football team. He had an excellent meeting with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel," Rosenhaus said. "I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins … They have many more worries. Tyreek is not one of them."

The agent continued, "Let me just say this: I’ve got to have that conversation with Tyreek. I’m not going to speak for him. We’ll discuss that.

"Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone I’ve ever represented who was great was passionate. They cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It’s not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He’s very passionate."

Several questions loom over Hill as he reaches the final stretch of his famed career.

Does he want to win a Super Bowl in Miami, and is that plan plausible with their current arsenal?

And will Tyreek's QB on the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, stay healthy moving forward?

