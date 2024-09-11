Tyreek Hill Opinions Abound In Mailbag That Also Includes Vikings, Jets, NFL Start Times And More

OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero takes your questions and opinions about anything every week of the season. Email him: Armando.Salguero@Outkick.com or hit his replies on X: @ArmandoSalguero

This week's "All That And A Bag of NFL Mail" was overloaded with Tyreek Hill incident correspondence. You all have a lot of opinions on the topic.

I have my own opinion on the subject which I wrote about this morning.

I welcome opinions favoring all sides. Here I share the first email sent on the topic, which represents the majority opinion of mail I received:

Who Is Really At Fault?

Q. There’s an old saying in the hood, "Don’t start nuthin they don’t be nuthin." So examine it. Who’s really at fault?



1. When Hill was speeding past the mass of orange/red colored cones, it denoted and indicated there was something in play affecting traffic so any normal person would have watched their speed or reduced their speed to properly evaluate potential hazards. Hill was definitely speeding. There was an obviously increased abundance of traffic anticipated for the game. Hill gave it no heed. He completely ignored it by speeding at such a rate as to attract police attention.



2. The officer "tapped" on the window. He didn’t bang on it, as Hill maintained.



3. As the officer focused on Hill not wearing his seatbelt, Hill continued to focus repeatedly on his vehicle’s windows being tapped while dismissing and ignoring the seatbelt issue. Hill never answered why he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.



4. Hill was told to keep the window lowered and actually acted contrary to that instruction by raising it and telling the officer not to tell him what to do.



5. Hill remarked on his knee surgery as if it impeded his ability to sit down on the sidewalk. He played that day in a football game so his mention of knee surgery was a ruse to not immediately comply with instructions to sit down.



Tyreek Hill was no victim here.



– John

A. This letter actually had more reasons Hill was at fault, which were edited out for space. It doesn't request a reply, but I have to say, that with all this being true, it is also true the officers showed no desire to de-escalate the situation. Quite the opposite. That sit down moment where the officer grabs Hill from behind by the neck? That was rough to watch.

Do The Vikings Retain Their Leadership?

Q. 1. Will the Vikings give Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell a contract extension?

2. Are we getting close to seeing Penix Jr. starting for the Falcons after Kirk's bad first game?

3. Does anyone still believe in the Jets and Rodgers after the Monday Night game L?

– Tyler Good

A. Tyler, my guy, you are covering a lot of ground in one email. And I love it!

In my bold predictions post before the season began, I addressed the Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell situation, saying they were on the hot seat. That was written before J.J. McCarthy went down for the season. With their top pick out, the success of the team in 2024 must be considered. But I think the injury will be used as a mitigating factor.

So, if the Vikings are solid or better – say 9-8 – these two get extensions because they can say we salvaged a season in which our franchise QB pick was out. As I see it, the only way they're let go is if the season turns into a disaster.

On Penix, it's only been one game for Kirk Cousins. The Falcons are many weeks away from making a switch not forced by injury. Cousins would have to be bad multiple weeks in a row.

As to the Jets, they still think they're a championship-caliber team. Personally, I have no confidence in Robert Saleh as a head coach. But I think Aaron Rodgers can greatly improve from Week 1 after being out practically all of last season.

I think they can still be relevant, but get back to me in a couple of more weeks for a more definitive answer.

Reason For NFL Start Times

A. Dear Mr. Honker,

Firstly, give me a second to stop chuckling. OK, collected now:

Outside its national telecasts, the NFL wants practically all its games played within two specific windows because it believes that draws the biggest audience to those games – especially locally.

I must point out, however, that not all 1 p.m. games begin at 1 p.m. This week's Saints at Cowboys game begins at noon local time in Dallas. Same with the Colts at Packers, 49ers at Vikings, and Jets at Titans.

Q. Another great article on OutKick! Thank you for your knowledge and perspective covering the NFL and all relevant issues. I appreciate all the insight you have and relationships you have developed through the years - Great stories.

Keep them coming!!

—Mark Lafer, Phoenix

A. Dang it, Mark you're being too kind, which is problematic. I expect mail to call me names and point out mistakes. Do better!

Seriously, though, thank you.

