Tyreek Hill Might Have Played His Last Game For The Dolphins But He Goes Out With A Smile

The snapshot of Tyreek Hill we'll remember is not of him lying along the New York Jets sideline on Monday night, his left knee dislocated in gruesome fashion and everyone in the stadium understanding his season is over.

The enduring picture we'll recall is of Hill smiling broadly and blowing kisses to the crowd, and clapping while riding off on that cart back to the locker room …

…and then to a wheelchair…

…and then to a hospital.

Dolphins Fear Torn Ligaments For Hill

If you're going away injured, that is quite the way to go!

But here's the devastating ending about Hill's cart trip off the Hard Rock Stadium field: It is more likely than his last ride with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill is done playing for the 2025 season. That's not up for debate.

He dislocated his knee, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed. And that is not only serious, but according to OutKick medical expert Dr. David Chao, is considered a medical emergency.

"This type of injury can damage the artery and stretch the nerve — hopefully that is not the case here," Dr. Chao posted Monday night. "That risk is why he was immediately taken to the hospital."

It doesn't end there because the Dolphins late Monday were fearing multi-ligament damage to Hill's knee, and if those fears prove accurate, the speedy wide receiver could be looking at a 9-to-12 month recovery.

Dolphins May Not Gamble On Hill Recovery

And now comes the undeniable business aspect of what Hill's injury involves: The Dolphins may decide it's better to release the player than bet on a 100 percent recovery.

Hill, 32 next March, is scheduled to be in the final year of his contract in 2026. And because he is unlikely to be 100 percent when the next league year begins, the Dolphins may decide it's better to do one of two things:

Release him. Convince him to take a deep, deep, deep pay cut in order for him to stay.

Releasing him is the most likely option because Hill is scheduled to cost the Dolphins $51.898 million in salary cap charges next season. That's a huge number to carry for an over-30 wide receiver even when he's fully healthy.

Huge Cap Savings For Cutting Hill

It's an untenable number to carry for a 32-year-old coming off a major season-ending knee injury – and especially so because the Dolphins can save $36.33 million of that charge by simply releasing Hill prior to June 1.

The Dolphins would likely make that move with Hill before a $5 million roster bonus is due on the third day of the league year on March 14.

Now, ask yourself, are the Dolphins going to pay a still hobbled player $5 million while hoping he's ready to play, maybe, before next October?

Or are they going to move on?

Makeup Of Dolphins Management Unknown

One supposes it depends on who is making Miami's football decisions.

The Dolphins are only 1-3 after getting a victory over the New York Jets. But beating a winless team guarantees the club exactly nothing the rest of this season.

The Dolphins still have holes and flaws and no one knows what happens next.

So it's impossible to know if general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel will keep their jobs beyond this season because we don't know what the remainder of the season will bring.

Hill should probably hope for the status quo because it's more likely that if Grier and McDaniel keep their jobs, they might be more open to keeping him around.

After all, they kept him around after he quit on the club in the final game of the 2024 season. And they gave Hill approximately $45 million in more guaranteed money during an August 2024 restructure.

McDaniel: Hill In Great Spirits

So this general manager and head coach might be more willing than their possible replacements to gamble on the guy they've gambled on in the past.

McDaniel, who is trying to raise his team from early-season disappointment for the second consecutive season, seems to appreciate Hill even beyond what the player offers by way of production.

He certainly appreciated the way Hill responded in his awful moments after part of his leg seemed to be facing in the wrong direction.

"He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I've ever, such a terrible experience when you go out, and see guys when they have issues like that," McDaniel said. "But he immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good, make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on team.

"…I saw him make eye contact and rip a joke or two to [Jaylen] Waddle or De'Von [Achane]. A lot of guys got back into the game provoked by what he said verbally…

"…He was inspiring in that situation and I think his teammates benefited from that."