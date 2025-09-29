Dolphins WR1 Tyreek Hill Carted Off With Nasty Leg Injury

Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of Monday night's homestand against the New York Jets.

The Miami Dolphins wideout had six catches for 67 yards before exiting the game — needing a cart to get off the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill's left leg was twisted as a Jets safety, Malachi Moore, tried to tackle him, and players quickly signaled for a cart after seeing the 31-year-old down on the ground.

The Dolphins quickly ruled out Hill with a knee injury. He was also taken to the hospital for further evaluation and imaging. According to OutKick Senior NFL Reporter Armando Salguero, Hill was ruled out with a knee dislocation injury.

Video footage of the injury showed Hill's leg shifted in the wrong direction. Even with the devastating-looking injury, Hill waved to the fans as he was carted off the field.

Hill was a spark to Miami's fast start on Monday, taking a 10-3 lead into the break. He came into Monday night's first game of a primetime doubleheader with 15 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown through three weeks.

Hill’s stint with the Dolphins hit its zenith during back-to-back dominant years, highlighted by a 1,799-yard, 13-touchdown explosion in 2023; but in 2024, his output dipped to 81 catches for 959 yards and six scores across 17 games.

Before the game, Hill attempted to motivate his 0-3 squad with a rousing speech.

Miami fans can only hope whispers of a season-ending setback don’t turn a rough start into a full-blown nightmare.

