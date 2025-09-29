Dolphins WR1 Tyreek Hill Carted Off With Nasty Leg Injury

Miami's season takes another hit...

Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of Monday night's homestand against the New York Jets.

The Miami Dolphins wideout had six catches for 67 yards before exiting the game — needing a cart to get off the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill#10 of the Miami Dolphins has words for his teammates before kickoff against the New York Jets during an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Hill's left leg was twisted as a Jets safety, Malachi Moore, tried to tackle him, and players quickly signaled for a cart after seeing the 31-year-old down on the ground.

The Dolphins quickly ruled out Hill with a knee injury. He was also taken to the hospital for further evaluation and imaging. According to OutKick Senior NFL Reporter Armando Salguero, Hill was ruled out with a knee dislocation injury.

Video footage of the injury showed Hill's leg shifted in the wrong direction. Even with the devastating-looking injury, Hill waved to the fans as he was carted off the field. 

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill#10 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Hill was a spark to Miami's fast start on Monday, taking a 10-3 lead into the break. He came into Monday night's first game of a primetime doubleheader with 15 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown through three weeks.

Hill’s stint with the Dolphins hit its zenith during back-to-back dominant years, highlighted by a 1,799-yard, 13-touchdown explosion in 2023; but in 2024, his output dipped to 81 catches for 959 yards and six scores across 17 games.

Before the game, Hill attempted to motivate his 0-3 squad with a rousing speech.

Miami fans can only hope whispers of a season-ending setback don’t turn a rough start into a full-blown nightmare.

