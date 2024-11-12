Tyreek Hill Claims Run-In With Police Led To Re-Injuring His Wrist

Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a left wrist injury this season, and the Miami Dolphins wideout said on Monday night that the injury has been nagging him as a result of being put in handcuffs by police during his scandalous detainment by Miami-Dade police in Week 1.

During a down season for Hill, the Pro Bowl wideout is heaping blame on his incident from Sept. 8.

Hill was stopped on his way to Hard Rock Stadium after police said the 30-year-old was driving recklessly.

Hill refused to cooperate with police during the traffic stop and was detained and handcuffed, being put to the ground twice by officers.

Speaking ahead of the Dolphins' game on Monday night, Hill argued that a left wrist injury was reaggravated during his interaction with police but that he remains diligent to play through it.

Is Hill telling the truth or putting added blame on the cops who detained him?

Hill has already pulled the 'racism' card on these cops. What's next?

"That arrest messed me up, and I’m not gonna let it stop me," Hill told ESPN's Lisa Salters.

Hill's problem in the situation was not complying with the officers and instead trying to flaunt himself as a member of the Dolphins.

The police officers who pulled Hill over repeatedly requested that he roll down his tinted windows, but he refused to comply until they asked him to exit the vehicle.

To be fair, one officer from the Miami-Dade Police Department chose to confront Hill and his teammate Calais Campbell, who had come to support Hill, with added aggression.

Hill was not formally arrested.

He has also accused the officers of excessively pinching his neck.

"He said it’s something that he’s really been dealing with all season long," Salters added.

"He said it first started in training camp, but then he said it got reaggravated when he was arrested right before the opening game of the season. He was taken to the ground by police … he said that that’s where the further damage was done.

"Tyreek said that he’s had an MRI, and the MRI showed that he has a torn ligament that he said he’s playing through. He said, ‘I just really don’t know what to do because I’ve never really been injured before. I’m going to keep playing. Nothing’s going to stop me.'"

Hill has been having an unusually underwhelming season, largely due to injuries and the absence of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for most of the year.

Tyreek scored just his second touchdown of the season in a 23-15 win over the Rams on MNF.

Hill has recorded 40 receiving yards or less in five games.

It’s entirely plausible for both situations to coexist: Tyreek Hill may indeed be struggling with a wrist injury, while the police are justified in their decision to intervene with a disruptive Tyreek.

