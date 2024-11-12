Rams' Matthew Stafford Lets Easy TD Slip In 'Demoralizing' Loss To Miami Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams had every reason to win Monday Night Football's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Instead, the Rams suffered what many called a ‘demoralizing loss’ at home, losing to the Fins, 23-15.

Stafford made the critical mistake of the night, down 20-9 with 6:46 in the fourth quarter, when he missed a wide-open Kyren Williams in the end zone.

The Rams' mistakes, including the easily missed touchdown, proved too much to overcome.

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay's Rams failed to score a touchdown in primetime and kicked five field goals to fall short of a much-needed win.

LA falls back under .500 (4-5).

Early in the game, OutKick's Armando Salguero tweeted that the Dolphins and Rams were beating the Rams.

Pretty spot on.

Even dependable veterans like Stafford fell to serious mistakes on Monday.

Had Stafford connected with Williams, a touchdown would have put LA in reach of the win.

Stafford's incompletion to Demarcus Robinson on the play killed the potential touchdown drive — settling for a field goal to trail at 20-12.

"'Frustration' is the word and we've gotta be better," Rams coach Sean McVay said in the postgame.

Los Angeles spoiled a solid outing from its high-powered receiving duo in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who combined for 178 receiving yards.

Stafford completed about 69 percent of his passes, going 32-of-46, proving efficient but incapable of punching the ball in for scores.

But the Rams' offensive line made key errors late in the game; also allowing four sacks totaling 36 yards.

"We got some nice drives. Got it down across the 50. But for one reason or another, we couldn't do it," Stafford commented.

Tua Tagovailoa put it all on the line only to have a mediocre-to-bad night.

In the first half, Tua dove head-first against a Rams linebacker for a tackle and seemingly dodged another concussion.

Compounding the interception, Tua lost a fumble on a strip sack.

Former Rams-turned-Dolphins Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham undoubtedly savored the win.

(Yes, OBJ is still in the NFL.)

The Dolphins benefited from the win, though their shot at the playoffs still feels like a reach, now at 3-6.

LA defeated itself, and the Rams will dwell on this loss if they miss the postseason.

