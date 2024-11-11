NFL Fans Rip Tua Tagovailoa For Head-First Tackle

One guy who doesn't need a head or neck injury is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa has returned to action after suffering another concussion early in the season. However, the Dolphins quarterback is still attempting head-first tackles on the primetime stage, seemingly always one bad hit away from an unfortunate concussion.

READ: Tua Tagovailoa Returns For The Dolphins But It Doesn't End Well

On Monday, Tagovailoa attempted a reckless tackle on a Rams player, and NFL fans on social media were shocked by Tua's audacity. With his history of concussions, you'd still hope Tagovailoa could play safer or smarter.

Monday Night Football featured the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, which started with an ugly first half as both teams exchanged turnovers several times.

For a while there, the Dolphins and Rams could not stop themselves from turning the ball over.

RELATED: Fans Urge Tua Tagovailoa To Retire After Latest Concussion Scare

In the middle of that madness, Tagovailoa tossed an interception to Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom.

On the defender's return, Tua went for the tackle, diving head-first and hitting his head on Rozeboom's knee.

Tua appeared to be fine as he stood up without hesitation.

What was the point of taking all those Jiu-Jitsu classes, Tua?

WATCH:

Monday night was a close call.

Tagovailoa experienced his latest concussion in September, marking it as his third official concussion, although the Dolphins QB has endured more heavy hits than that.

The fans were on fire over Tua's tackle, ripping the QB for his bad form.

"Tua REALLY went head first to tackle after his history," one fan shockingly asked on X.

Another fan said, "Nice to see Tua protecting himself by making a tackle with his brain."

NFL FANS REACT TO TUA ON MONDAY NIGHT:

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com