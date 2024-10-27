Tua Tagovailoa Returns For The Dolphins But It Doesn't End Well

The moment that had Miami Dolphins fans most appreciating that Tua Tagovailoa is finally back was a 13-yard scramble in the third quarter that the quarterback finished off with a baseball slide amid a raucous crowd roar.

"I thought that was super cool," Tagovailoa said. "Super cool. I would think anyone would think that was awesome."

Snapshot Of Tua's Return Amid A Loss

That was the snapshot of Tagovailoa's return from a concussion that kept him sidelined since he suffered the injury on Sept. 12.

That was the moment that suggested to everyone the Dolphins' season might be back on track.

But that moment was fleeting. And ultimately deceiving.

That's because the Dolphins, so awful without Tagovailoa in the lineup the past four games, still cannot figure out how to win even with their starting quarterback.

And this 28-27 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second field goal tells you their season is on the brink – with or without Tagovailoa.

"Tough loss," Tagovailoa admitted. "Tough loss against a really good team that diminishes not only what I've done but other guys have done individually as well."

Sliver Of Silver Lining For Dolphins

The good news for the Dolphins, if you accept silver linings amid terrible storms, is they scored a season-high 27 points.

This was inarguably the best game of the season for the Dolphins offense – and that included a couple of fumbles that were recovered and a bad snap that resulted in a safety.

Tagovailoa delivered a solid outing. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards with 1 touchdown.

"I would say I felt like myself," Tagovailoa said.

But amid those small positives are the glaring problems.

The Dolphins defense, still diminished by injuries it has been managing practically all season, could not answer the call in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals turned the Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr. connection into something resembling Peyton Manning to Marvin Harrison Sr.

Harrison caught 6 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins had zero answers for the rookie.

Dolphins' Defense Folds

Miami's defense yielded a game-deciding 13-play drive that took up the final 5:01 of the game and culminated in a game-deciding 34-yard field goal.

"Helpless," Tagovailoa said of the feeling on the sideline as he and his teammates watched the winning Arizona drive. "We didn't get another opportunity to go out there and hopefully give our team a chance by putting points on the board. Just helpless."

But to put it all on the defense would be wrong.

Because the Dolphins offense, with Tagovailoa, actually had an opportunity to put the game away earlier. And they failed.

Clinging to a 27-25 lead, the Dolphins took over on offense with 8:47 to play. And despite converting two first downs, the drive stalled when a Tagovailoa third-down pass to De'Von Achane fell harmlessly incomplete.

The Dolphins needed to get at least a field goal on that drive to force the Cardinals to score a touchdown. A touchdown of their own would have sealed the victory for Miami.

Tua And Offense Fail To Clinch It

Miami got neither – even with Tagovailoa at quarterback.

"I think there's a lot of things we can continue to get better at," Tagovailoa said. "As a unit we look to end the drive with points every time we're out there. I believe we're too talented not to end drives with points."

And yet, that is exactly what happened on perhaps Miami's most crucial possession of the game.

The Dolphins are fading now. They've lost games Tagovailoa missed. And lost games he's played.

Miami is in third place in the AFC East with a 2-5 record and the next game is against the division-leading Buffalo Bills.

So, yes, bleak.

"There's always time, brother, there's always time," Tagovailoa said when asked if there remains time to recover from the current troubles. "Seventeen games. It's a long time. A lot of games.

"So, whether we're counted out or we're not, it doesn't matter. We're going to continue to play football. A lot of people in here know that, I don't know how many years ago, we started out 1-7. We didn't have half the guys we have.

"And no disrespect to my other teammates, but I'm talking about the talent we have here, we didn't have half that talent however many years ago. To give that group respect, we won the next eight games. I'm not saying we're going to do that or whatnot.

"But it is possible. Anything's possible."