Ty Majeski Wins Truck Series Championship After Getting Fined For Skipping Media Day To Vote

It was an interesting week for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Ty Majeski, but it wrapped up on a high note with the 30-year-old winning his first-ever Truck Series championship.

Majeski won Friday night's race at Phoenix Raceway — his third win of the year — and it earned him a championship.

That comes just a few days after Majeski made headlines when NASCAR fined him $12,500 for skipping media obligations ahead of the championship race to return to his home state of Wisconsin so he could vote in person.

Some (*raises hand*) would say that the fine was completely ridiculous considering NASCAR scheduled it on Election Day. That date doesn't exactly sneak up on you.

Hats off to Majeski for taking the time to vote, especially when he did so in a swing state like Wisconsin.

And perhaps it paid off, by which I mean, that championship should more than cover his fine.

It was a pretty dominant performance for Majeski who started the race on pole and ultimately led 132 of the 150 laps.

Majeski won the championship with ThorSport Racing, a team he joined in 2021 primarily as an engineer. He only appeared in four races that season, but clearly, the move paid off as it reignited his career after other stints in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series didn't pan out.

"There's a lot of times in my career where this looks like a far dream, and (team owners) Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) really gave me my third opportunity after I had two opportunities I failed," Majeski said, per Yahoo Sports. "Man, I can't thank them enough."

What a story. Congratulations to Ty Majeski on a heck of a win.

Majeski finished ahead of other championship contenders Corey Heim, who finished the race in 2nd, Christian Eckes in 3rd, and Grant Enfinger in 5th.