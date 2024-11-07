NASCAR Truck Series Driver Fined For Missing Media Obligation To Go Vote

NASCAR is known to make some good decisions, but this one may take the cake.

On Tuesday, millions of Americans took time out of their day to do their civic duty (unless you're like me and did it early so you didn't have to wait in election day lines). That includes NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Ty Majeski, and unfortunately, he's paying for it.

Majeski is in the running for the Truck Series championship, which will be decided on Friday night at Phoenix Raceway.

So, in the lead-up, NASCAR wanted the contenders to do some press. However, Majeski missed this, because he returned to his home state of Wisconsin — one of seven swing states in the 2024 Presidential Election — to cast his vote.

NASCAR isn't having it, and now Majeski has been slapped with a $12,500 fine.

That was one pricey vote.

I didn't think anyone would be more disappointed after voting than me after I was told they had run out of "I Voted" stickers. Turns out, Ty Majeski might have me beat.

However, Majeski says that he knew what he was doing.

"I felt like I needed to do my duty as a U.S. citizen to vote. My team owners and I, we all made the decision to exercise that right," he said, per the Associated Press.

Majeski plans to appeal the decision, and he certainly should, because who planned this media day on Election Day?!

"This has never happened before. Election Day, everyone knew it was Election Day for a long time," Majeski said. "It’s unfortunate circumstances for everybody."

He's right! Election day doesn't sneak up on you. It's not Easter which for some reason is sometimes in March and other times in April (usually I only know when it is because my mom will ask, "Are you coming over on Sunday for Easter," and then I'm like, "I thought it wasn't until April, but yes").

It's a bad look for NASCAR officials and hopefully, they come to their sense and drop the fine.