T.Y. Hilton Throws WWE's Seth Rollins Over Wall During Colts' Win Over Bears

It was a rough day of football for Seth Rollins …in more ways than one.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was in attendance for the Indianapolis Colts' game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. As an avid Bears fan, Rollins wasn't received well by the home crowd in Indy — and especially not by former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

During the second half, Rollins was shown on the Jumbotron wearing Colts gear, before he pulled off to reveal a Caleb Williams jersey. That's when Hilton dumped him over the wall and onto the field. Rollins yelled back up at the crowd as security showed the WWE superstar to the door.

Rollins probably shouldn't be flipping over walls right now, given that he's supposed to be resting and recovering from a number of nagging injuries.

On the Aug. 5 episode of Raw, Big Bronson Reed blindsided Rollins and hit him with six massive Tsunamis. According to WWE executive Adam Pearce, Rollins sustained internal bruising and several broken ribs as a result of the attack.

In addition to his supposed physical injuries, Rollins is feeling some emotional pain as well. The Colts won Sunday's game 21-16, dropping the Bears to 1-2 on the season.

"I. Hate. Football," Rollins posted on X after the game — a sentiment most of Chicago can probably relate to at the moment

Hilton played 11 seasons in the NFL, 10 of them in Indianapolis. During his professional career, the four-time Pro Bowler had 638 receptions for 9,812 yards and 53 touchdown catches.

And after today's performance, who knows? Maybe he'll follow in the footsteps of fellow Indiana athlete Tyrese Haliburton and give WWE a shot.