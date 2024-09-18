Tyrese Haliburton Is Back At WWE, This Time Throwing Shade At Orlando Magic

When Tyrese Haliburton finishes playing basketball, there may be a future for him in WWE.

The Indiana Pacers star took the ring at WWE NXT on Monday, joined in the crowd by several of his teammates, including Myles Turner and James Johnson. He was tasked to address the audience ahead of a contract signing for wrestlers Ethan Page and Trick Williams, but Haliburton received an outpouring of boos from the crowd in Orlando.

"I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan," Haliburton said over the mic.

The Magic won the Southeast Division last season before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

And at the NXT event, Ethan Page trolled Haliburton over that series loss to the Celtics.

"If you want to force me to sign this contract, I'll do it," Page said. "But let me put this in a way you and your pal here will understand. When it comes to this championship, Ethan Page is the Boston Celtics and on Oct. 1 when I beat you in Chicago, you (Trick Williams) will be like the Indiana Pacers and the rest of the NBA because you're going to have to watch me be victorious."

This wasn't Haliburton's first time taking part in a WWE event. Back in June, the two-time All Star stood toe-to-toe with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during an episode of Friday Night Smackdown at Madison Square Garden as part of a storyline involving Logan Paul and LA Knight.

Haliburton stood alongside Paul, and he stared down Brunson, who was paired up with Knight as a part of the segment. And, of course, he took the opportunity to chirp at the Knicks' faithful.

Hopefully, for the Pacers' sake, Haliburton puts his basketball skills where his mouth is once the NBA season starts up next month.