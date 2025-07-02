A Twerking Sophie Cunningham Reveals Exactly How Much Her Next Payday Will Be

Party like it's 1999, Indiana Fever fans – your team just won the Cup!

(If you remember those old commercials, you get a gold star today right off the bat. Kudos).

No, not the WNBA title. That's not until sometime in the fall, because the women's basketball season is 14 months long, apparently. I'm talking about something called the Commissioners Cup, which none of you have heard about until right now.

But, it's a thing in the WNBA – and the Indiana Fever just won it. Great work to all involved! No Caitlin Clark? No problem.

That's why you have enforcer Sophie Cunningham. For moments, and games, like these. She's on top of the WNBA world right now. The arrow is pointed ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL THE WAY up. Sky's the limit, really.

Anyway, Sophie and the gals won last night, and then went on TikTok to twerk and celebrate. Naturally. Just like the 1972 Dolphins, I'm sure.

Along the way, Sophie let America know exactly how much each player would receive from the big win.

How does 30 RACKS sound right about now?!

I'd gladly take this here at OutKick

Let's go!!! The Fever win the WNBA's version of the in-season tournament (that's worked out well for the NBA!), which means they also win $500k. Not a bad little chunk of change for an WNBA organization, I'd imagine.

Sure, the Fever are probably the only organization in the league that doesn't need the money – thanks, Caitlin! – but I'm sure they'll happily take the check.

And the players each get $30k? Good with me. God, I'd kill for a $30k in-season bonus here at OutKick. Hell, I'd take a $30 in-season bonus at this point.

I wouldn't even balk at one of those Visa gift cards being sent my way for Christmas. Something. Anything.

But $30k? Absolutely. People will probably mock that number because WNBA salaries are, like, $40 an hour, but whatever. Money is money, and that's a decent chunk of change for winning a tournament literally nobody cared or knew about.

Plus, we got a twerking Sophie Cunningham out of it.

Win-win-win!