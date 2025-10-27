Turkish Soccer Rocked As 371 Referees Caught In Massive Sports Betting Scandal

While Americans are shocked by the betting scandal that rocked the NBA last week, Turkey has its own problems. And the numbers are staggering.

According to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), 371 of the country's 571 active pro referees have betting accounts, and 152 of them have been actively gambling — including on soccer matches.

A five-year investigation revealed that 42 of those officials bet on more than 1,000 games each, and one ref placed more than 18,000 bets.

Yes, you read that right. A single referee placed 18,227 bets.

TFF president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu called the scandal a wake-up call.

"They will be referred to the disciplinary board and face the necessary penalties in accordance with our regulations," he said. "We know Turkish football needs a change. Our duty is to elevate Turkish football to its rightful place and to purge it of all its filth."

Penalties for betting under the federation's rules range from bans of three months to one year. But the issue is not just limited to referees. Haciosmanoglu also warned that clubs should "investigate themselves, including the players."

The news comes just days after the FBI announced federal charges against Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former player and coach Damon Jones for their alleged roles in a game-fixing conspiracy and poker rings.

RELATED: NBA's Billups, Rozier Arrested In FBI Probe Involving Alleged Prop Bets, Poker Rings And Mob Ties

Though the NBA probe dominates headlines in the U.S., the Turkish scandal dwarfs it in size and scope. It’s another reminder of the growing global concern over sports betting and game integrity.

Some of Turkey's most prominent clubs, though, are looking on the bright side.

Besiktas called the scandal "a new beginning for clean football," while Fenerbahce president Sadettin Saran said: "This is both shocking and deeply saddening for Turkish football. But the fact that it is coming to light is a hopeful development."

The TFF said disciplinary proceedings are already underway, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly ordered his cabinet to "eradicate illegal online gambling by whatever means necessary."