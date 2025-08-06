Tua Tagovailoa Surprised By Trump Council Appointment, But Says It's 'An Honor'

Dolphins quarterback admits he has no idea how he landed spot on President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition

Tua Tagovailoa has no idea how he ended up on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, but he’s happy to be there.

"I think it’s pretty cool," Tagovailoa said Wednesday at Miami Dolphins training camp. "It’s an honor. I would say I don’t know too much about it, but it’s an honor."

President Donald Trump announced last week that the Dolphins quarterback was among 20 members of the reestablished council, which also includes Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and sports legends Jack Nicklaus, Wayne Gretzky, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lawrence Taylor, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was also listed as a member of the council — but apparently no one ran that by him.

"A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council," Barkley said. "I’m not really too familiar with it. I felt like I’m gonna be super busy, so me and my family thought it was in our best interest to not accept that.

"So, I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it. But I was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

When asked how he landed the gig, Tagovailoa laughed.

"I should ask that question, too," he said. "How did that all develop? I’m not too sure."

During the news conference announcing the appointments, Trump butchered Tagovailoa’s last name before calling him a "great guy" and urging him to stay healthy. But Tua shrugged off the mispronunciation — he's used to it.

"I don’t think he’s had the worst," Tagovailoa said. "I heard a couple worse at Alabama. It is what it is. I don’t take that to heart."

The council will advise the president on "prioritizing and expanding children’s participation in youth sports and active play," "promoting the physical, mental, and civic benefits of daily movement, exercise, and good nutrition," and "engaging every sector — public and private, civilian and military — in creating a national culture of strength, vitality, and excellence," according to Trump’s executive order.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will participate in joint practices with the Chicago Bears later this week before facing them in their preseason opener Sunday in Chicago.