Unwell NFL Fans Call Out Tua Tagovailoa For Playing Chess With Trump's Grandson

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently spent some time with Ivanka Trump, her son, and husband Jared Kushner. The President's daughter shared a photo of Tagovailoa and her son playing chess, which enraged some folks on the Internet.

Yes, grown, functioning adults were triggered by a photo of a young kid playing chess with the Dolphins quarterback.

Ivanka not only posted a photo showing her son going head-to-head with the QB, but another showing wide receiver Braxton Berrios hanging out with the family as well.

See, folks living in reality, who's entire identity doesn't revolve around disliking any and all things Trump, see these photos and think they're cool. You have a young kid getting to hang out with an NFL quarterback and wide receiver, which is quite literally a dream thousands and thousands of kids have, and Ivanka's son got to live it out.

As we're all well aware, some people can not separate politics from life experiences, even if the life experience has absolutely nothing to do with them.

Here are a few actual reactions to the photos of Tagovailoa, Berrios, and the Trumps spending some time together:

"CTE athletes love Trump….Makes sense," a person wrote.

"A good reason to block him and you. Fu-k the trumps and everything about them," a real person wrote.

"One loser supporting another loser. Got it," another wrote.

"Now this is an actual reason to dislike Tua," a person commented.

"People with dead brains like Trump what is new," another person wrote.

Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, has previously shown support for President Trump.

Back in October, she posted a story to her Instagram on Wednesday that praised Trump's preemptive response to Hurricane Milton; at the time, Trump was still the nominee for the election and a former president.