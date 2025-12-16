Tua Tagovailoa Shares Embarrassing Admission After Dolphins Ugly Loss To Steelers

The Miami Dolphins should have entered Monday night's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers oozing with confidence while riding a four-game winning streak, but instead, they simply looked like the same old Dolphins squad that essentially forgets how football is played anytime they take the field in below-freezing temperatures.

While it may sound like an excuse that the Fins simply can not hack it in cold weather, the situation is beyond parody at this point as their 28-15 loss in Pittsburgh Monday night moved the team's record to 0-14 in sub-40-degree weather dating back to 2016.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put up more-than-fine numbers on the night, going 22-for-28 through the air for two touchdowns and one interception, but the Dolphins were as deflated as they come after falling behind 14-3 early in the third quarter.

READ: Vintage Aaron Rodgers Annihilates Dolphins Sideline With Smack Talk

While it is the Miami defense that deserves much of the blame for Monday night's loss, Tagovailoa, being the leader of the team, took fault during his postgame interview, and did so with some interesting sentiments.

"I'm pretty disappointed in myself with how ready I got our receiving corps ready," Tagovailoa explained. "I kind of felt like I let our guys down."

"We were messing ourselves up really," he continued. "Just basically every aspect from my communication to the guys, with them getting in the huddle, calling the plays, getting out, guys knowing where to go with their alignments. All of that."

Tagovailoa critiquing his own game is one thing, but admitting that his guys weren't breaking out of the huddle properly or knowing where to go with alignments is quite telling, given that we're talking about Week 15 of the NFL season.

Miami had plenty to play for against the Steelers on Monday night, but with the loss, the team has officially been eliminated from postseason contention. Based on Tagovailoa's body language and overall message at the podium, it's not exactly bold to predict this team choosing to just go through the motions over the final three games of the season.