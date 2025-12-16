VIDEO: Vintage Aaron Rodgers Annihilates Dolphins Sideline With Smack Talk

The smart NFL teams avoid setting off Aaron Rodgers. And the 2025 Dolphins prefer the opposite of smart.

On Monday Night Football’s primetime showdown in Pittsburgh, Rodgers got pulled into some sideline trash-talking with Dolphins players and coaches.

One moment, Rodgers was jogging out of bounds; the next, he was turning macro-dosing MNF with mayhem, unloading his vintage trash talk.

It began as a hot mic caught Dolphins personnel snapping at Rodgers, telling him to get his "old a"** off the sideline. Rodgers didn’t hesitate to write back.

"You still talking s**t?" said Rodgers, "Down 21-3?"

It's crazy to call it a heated exchange when both sides were smiling while spitting out their NSFW barbs.

The Dolphins were nowhere near pulling off a Miami miracle, ultimately losing 28-15 in a one-sided victory for Pittsburgh in front of the 65,663 fans at Acrisure Stadium.

Even in his old age — in an all-time weekend for Old Guys in the NFL — this season's version of Aaron Rodgers still has it.

Rodgers diced up Miami's defense, going an incredibly efficient 23-of-27 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Monday night's game also carried a heavy waft of Rodgers' Packers days.

One of his passing touchdowns went to former Green Bay teammate, turned Steeler, Marques Valdes-Scantling.

Former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry congratulated Rodgers on his win, telling the four-time MVP, "You’re the GOAT. I mean that. Greatest of all time."

Barry also happened to be one of the coaches Rodgers was jawing at, in good spirit. And after the game, Rodgers was warmly greeted by Dolphins' Rasul Douglas, the ex-Green Bay CB.

Despite a comparable statistical night to Rodgers, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa delivered another disappointing outing short of any heroics, losing predictably in the cold weather. Tua completed 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns, but also tossed an interception that floated into the hands of the Steelers secondary.

If not for DK Metcalf's bully-ball touchdown to make it 21-3 in the third, Rodgers' smack-talk would have made a strong case for Highlight of the Night. Pittsburgh improved to 8-6, remaining atop the AFC North.

