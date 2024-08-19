Tua Tagovailoa Comments About Brian Flores Counter Racism Claims In Lawsuit Against NFL

In February 2022, Brian Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and named the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, specifically.

Flores claimed that the NFL used "racism in hiring" practices that negatively affected him, since he is a black coach.

One of the important points in the lawsuit is that Dolphins' owner Stephen Ross labeled Flores as "difficult to work with."

Flores claimed that "this is reflective of an all too familiar angry black man stigma that is often cast upon black men who are strong in their morals and convictions, while white men are coined as passionate for those very same attributes."

But recent comments by current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who the team just signed to a mega-extension to be the long-term franchise QB, shed some light on those accusations.

Tagovailoa appeared on the "Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz" and compared his former coach, Flores, with his current coach, Mike McDaniel.

"If you woke up every morning and I told you [that] you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong… that you shouldn’t be here… that you haven’t earned this right," Tagovailoa said of Flores.

"And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this' … How would it make you feel?" the Dolphins QB continued, referencing McDaniel.

Tua Tagovailoa makes damning comments about former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

So, understanding what Tagovailoa is saying here, it's pretty clear that he feels that he found Flores difficult to deal with, just as owner Stephen Ross cited when he fired Flores.

Keep in mind, also, that Tagovailoa is not white. So, Flores can't really claim that it was racism that caused a rift between himself and his star quarterback.

Also, we need to take into account that Flores reportedly didn't get along with the team's general manager, Chris Grier. Grier is also black.

When the Dolphins struggled in 2021-22, there was massive speculation that Ross would fire both Flores and Grier. But he decided to only fire Flores and keep Grier.

That seemed to be a sign that Ross felt that Grier could succeed with a head coach with whom he was able to collaborate effectively.

It also downplays the idea of racism, given that Ross effectively decided that he wanted to keep his non-white quarterback and non-white GM happy, and the best way to do that was to fire the non-white head coach.

Not only that, but the team proceeded to hire McDaniel, who is also not white.

So, where is the racism here?

It's important to note that Flores didn't only claim racism against the Dolphins, but other teams, as well.

However, if he felt that racism led to his firing in Miami, when that can be so easily discredited, it does call into question his other allegations against the NFL.

It's ironic that Tagovailoa made his comments to Dan Le Batard.

As mentioned, Tagovailoa spoke to Dan Le Batard, a Miami-based host who is firmly far left on the political scale.

Why does that matter? Well, it doesn't, per se, but it is interesting.

Le Batard should recognize that Tagovailoa's comments poke massive holes in the story that Flores was discriminated against as Dolphins head coach.

In fact, given his connections with the team, and the fact that he started his career as a journalist, Le Batard should have investigated Flores' claims with an open mind as soon as they came out.

But when news broke of Flores' lawsuit against the NFL on February 2, 2022, who did Le Batard decide the best people to have on his show that day were?

Jemele Hill and Bomani Jones.

You don't have to listen to his interviews with those two to know exactly what they had to say the day Flores officially claimed racism in the NFL.

Both Hill and Jones have made their entire careers out of crying racism, whether it exists or doesn't. They see racism everywhere and if they can't find it, they keep looking.

Just by virtue of having those two people on his show that day, Le Batard tipped his hand to exactly where he stood on the issue, as well.

He assumed immediately that Flores' claims of racism had merit.

Maybe they do, maybe they don't. But journalists aren't supposed to immediately pick sides.

Le Batard did it because that's his brand. He espouses far-left political ideals, and it's important to parade racism at every turn.

Except, he undermined his own messaging when Tagovailoa told him to his face that Flores was, indeed, hard to work with.

Will Le Batard look in the mirror and retract previous comments? Or, at the very least, consider the idea that Flores wasn't discriminated against but was simply evaluated based on his skills and personality?

Probably not, but he should.

So should the rest of the media, by the way. The majority of the sports media immediately took Flores' side when the lawsuit came out.

Tua Tagovailoa's comments should open the door for "journalists" to do some digging and find out if Flores really is the victim that he claims to be.

Think that'll happen?

Me neither.